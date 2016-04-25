Hear oh Israel YHVH our GOD

The Shema

Shema Israel YHVH Elohaynu

(hear oh Israel YHVH our GOD)

YHVH Echad

(YHVH is One)

Baruch Shem Kavod Malchuto

(Blessed be the Name of His glorious kingdom)

LaOlam Va’ed

(For ever and ever)

Be Shem Y’Shua HaMashiach

(In the Name of Y’Shua the Messiah)

Hu Adonai

(for He is LORD)

Rom 10:9-10

9 that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Y’Shua/Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.

10For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation

13 For” “Whoever Calls” on the Name of the LORD

shall be saved.”

1 John 4:2-3

2 By this you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God,

3 and every spirit that does not confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is not of God. And this is the spirit of the Antichrist, which you have heard was coming, and is now already in the world.