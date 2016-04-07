Calcium causes muscles to contract, while magnesium gives them the ability to rela

Magnesium is therapeutic in treating the following:

1. Anxiety and panic attacks- because it helps keep adrenal stress hormones under control

2. Asthma – both histamine production and bronchial spasms increase with magnesium deficiency

3. Blood clots – magnesium prevents blood clots and thins blood without side effects.

4. Bowel disease – magnesium deficiency is one of the main causes of constipation.

5. Cystitis – bladder spasms are worsened by a magnesium deficiency.

6. Depression – serotonin (mood elevator) is dependent on magnesium for its production and function.

7. Heavy metals – magnesium is essential for the removal of heavy metals such as aluminum and lead.

8. Diabetes – magnesium facilitates the production of insulin and the transfer of glucose into the cells.

9. Fatigue – magnesium deficiency affects hundreds of enzymes, and fatigue is one of the first signs of a magnesium deficiency.

10. Heart disease – The heart requires magnesium as does all muscles.

11. Hypertension, hypoglycemia, insomnia, kidney disease, migraines, nerve problems, PMS, osteoporosis, Raynaud’s syndrome, and tooth decay are all aggravated, and sometimes caused by a magnesium deficiency.

What are some examples to reduce the amount of magnesium in the body such as, exercise, sweating, stress, prescription drugs, fluoride, and calcium supplementation.

Magnesium is necessary to properly metabolize calcium, and it keeps calcium in solution in the body, so it prevents calcifications, which are quite common.